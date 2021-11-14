Killeen City Charter — What is it?

Often referred to as “our local constitution,” the Killeen City Charter turns 72 this year, almost four generations after its adoption in 1949.

The charter grants incorporating powers to the city of Killeen, allows its residents to call elections, and creates a framework for city government that has lasted almost a century.

Because of the nature of a city’s charter, it remains a difficult thing to modify, requiring a majority of residents to agree to each individual amendment, which in turn requires a great deal of political willpower to educate and convince the public to pass charter amendments.