With just three articles left to discuss, the Killeen City Council is close to concluding its portion of the charter review process.
The process, which began earlier this year at the behest of then-Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, initially set out to explore the possibility of increasing the City Council’s current monthly compensatory pay of $100 to $200.
The City Council has since gone painstakingly through each section of the 36-page charter in an effort to clean up redundant language and to provide for a greater examination of the document as a whole.
Each potential revision will eventually come back to the City Council for final approval at a meeting in January, and any revision that survives that meeting will be taken to the citywide ballot in May, requiring a majority vote from the public.
The following is a list of items that have been considered, including several that have been rejected.
Council pay
The current proposal is a combination of proposals from Councilmen Ken Wilkerson and Michael Boyd that calls for a salary of $1,000 a month for council members, and $1,500 for the mayor.
Council members in favor of the increase cited workload, simultaneous employment, use of the pay as a community stipend, modernization, and the ability to use pay as a mechanism for discouraging kick-backs as rationale.
Term lengths
One of just two failed initiatives, an adjustment to Article III would have increased the term limit for council members from two years to three years.
The measure was initially proposed by Councilman Michael Boyd, passing 4-3.
However, when the City Council revisited the subject last Tuesday, Boyd found himself opposed to the measure “in light of new information.”
“For the record I want to point out that there is an absolute benefit to having a three-year term,” he said Monday, citing council members’ ability to begin and complete initiatives.
Opponents to the measure cited cost and difficulty in implementation as primary detractors.
“Between the cost, the confusion, all the provisions we would have to change … I really think that, for right now, I don’t see any benefits, and I see where it will potentially cost the city money and voter apathy,” Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said.
Ultimately, the City Council voted 4-3 against modifying the council’s term limits from two years to three years.
City limits
The City Council is considering moving the annexation process from the city charter to the city ordinances and deleting section 144 of Article XII, which regulates special taxes. According to Deputy City Attorney Holli Clements, the charter does not allow for special taxes, so this section is redundant.
City Manager
The City Council proposed a change that would allow the council, as a body, to recommend the disciplining, transfership or firing of a department head, assistant city manager or city secretary.
Another proposed change would prevent the city manager from being able to demand written charges and a public hearing if he is terminated after six months of employment.
Meetings
Two measures establishing meetings have been proposed.
A public hearing would be required prior to the creation of a new fine or fee.
Additionally, the City Council will be required to attend a special meeting after a general election. This measure is intended to give council members more time to adjust and earlier access to critical information.
Other Proposals
Several areas of the charter have been cleaned up, with staff proposing minor tweaks to adjust language or remove redundant clauses. City staff also removed sections that were no longer required by state law.
One such change came in the form of a proposal to remove the requirement for city officials to receive preclearance with the Department of Justice in the form of “preclearance” for any redistricting initiatives, as it is no longer required by state law.
On a similar note, a proposed change to Article X clarifies that voter initiatives that would fail to meet state or federal requirements will be halted.
Finally, the City Council will no longer have the ability to set special elections for the purpose of voting on ballot initiatives. Instead, all ballot initiatives will be voted on at the general election.
Ethics
Proposed by Brown, the ethics ordinance would have fully codified ethics requirements for City Council members, shifting the requirements from the city’s governing standards to the charter.
A far-reaching initiative, an earlier proposed ethics ordinance was ultimately scrapped following a City Council meeting in September.
Critics of the initiative cited redundancy and over-complication as key reasons for killing the measure.
The timeline
The council has set the following dates as part of the charter review process.
- Nov. 30, 2021: Review Articles V – VIII.
- Dec. 7, 2021: Direction re: Articles V – VIII.
- Dec. 13, 2021: Hold a public hearing regarding charter amendments
- Feb. 8, 2022: Consider an ordinance calling a charter amendment Election.
- April 9, 2022: Publish first newspaper notice.
- April 16, 2022: Publish second newspaper notice.
- April 25, 2022: Early voting begins.
- May 7, 2022: Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.