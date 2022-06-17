This weekend is jam-packed with fun, as it hosts two holidays: Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Catch a movie at the pool, get drinks at the Salado Springs Craft Beer Festival, run or walk a 5K race, or have some fun at the Juneteenth celebrations happening locally.
Local Events
- The Community Appreciation Cookout at SouthStar Bank Harker Heights, 905 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17. This free event is open to the public and will feature kids’ activities, barbecue, and Italian ice.
- Downtown Belton’s Sunset Stroll will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. June 17 at participating businesses in the downtown area. Enjoy refreshments and fill your play card with stamps at each location to win a gift certificate to a local business.
- Hanna Springs Pool, 501 E. North Ave. in Lampasas, is hosting its Dive in Movie event from 8 to 10 p.m. June 17. The featured movie will be Disney’s “Luca.” The concession stand will be open with snacks and drinks available for purchase. Admission is $5 per person.
- Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting the annual Salado Springs Craft Beer Festival from noon to 6 p.m. June 18. There will be over 16 Texan breweries, food trucks, live music, games, and more at this free event.
- The Fort Hood Animal Shelter will host its Jurassic Bark event at 11 a.m. June 18 at Petco, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. Free adoptions for eligible pets will be available at this time.
- The H-E-B Plus Summer Run to Fun 5K will be at 8 a.m. June 18 at South Park, 2602 Dennis Drive, Copperas Cove. Registration is $30 per runner and there is also a virtual race option. Go to https://bit.ly/3mXTxX6 for more information.
- The Central Texas Pride Community Center is hosting The Greatest Little Pride in Texas from 6 to 10 p.m. June 18 at Wild Meadows Arts Collective, 3034 Farm-to-Market 2313, Kempner. There will be a drag show, DJ, vendors, poetry performances, miniparade, musical performances, food trucks, and more. Entry is donation based.
- The Armed Services YMCA Killeen, 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, is hosting its Dive in Movie event from 6:45 to 9 p.m. June 18 in the Wellness Center Lap Pool. The featured movie will be Disney’s “Onward.” This members-only event is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Go to https://bit.ly/3OmRCr3 to sign up.
- The Summer Sounds 5K Run will be at 6 p.m. June 18 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. Pre-registration for military affiliated individuals is $15 and on-site is $20, non-affiliates are $20 for pre-registration and $25 on-site. Go to https://bit.ly/39sv0qh for registration information. On-site registration will be from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
- The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting a Theatre 101 Workshop June 18. The first session will be from 9 to 11a.m.for those 14 and up, and the second session will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 13. Cost is $25 per person. Call 254-526-9090 to register in advance.
- The second annual Summer Slam will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 18 at Camp Triumph, 1203 Pecan Cove Drive, Copperas Cove. There will be activities, prizes, vendors, food, raffles, and more. Cost is $7 for kids, military, and health care professionals; $10 for adults; and kids under 6 are free.
- The sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration will be from 3 to 7 p.m. June 19 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be vendors, entertainment, food tasting, a DJ, fashion and hair shows, a kids’ corner and more. General admission is free. Go to https://bit.ly/3HrFdQh for more information.
- Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian King of Killeen at 9 p.m. June 17 and 8 p.m. June 18. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seate ngine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
- The Central Texas College Open House will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 23 at 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. There will be information on academic programs, financial aid, student services, campus tours, and more. Go to https://ctc4.me/OpenHouse22 to register for the free event.
- Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
- The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
- The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
- The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Festival (Family Fun Day) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. There will be a 5K run/walk, barbecue cook-off, tug-of-war competition, performances, and more. Go to innovationbcc.org/Juneteenth for more information.
- The Father’s Day Cards & Crafts event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 18 at the Casey Memorial Library, Building 3202, 72nd St. and 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to all ages to create keepsakes for their fathers and father figures.
- The Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center is hosting a Family Hike and Clean-up at Dana Peak Park event at 7 p.m. June 17 at the park trailhead before the gate. Participants will pick up trash as they enjoy a short hike together.
- The Cove Theater and Cen-Tex Reptile & Wildlife Services will host “Return of the Reptiles: Live Reptile Show” at 3 and 6 p.m. June 18 at 111 W. Avenue D, Copperas Cove. Tickets are $6 each. Go to https://www.simpletix.com/e/live-reptile-show-tickets-107183 to purchase in advance.
- The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors Killeen, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, hosts a Summer Wellness Jamboree from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 5. This free event features arts and crafts, games, movies, and physical activities for kids ages 5 to 10. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3b627Ra.
- The Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, is hosting its free Summer Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 29, July 12, and July 28. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 12 and will feature games, crafts, and other activities. Email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov to register.
- The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host “Creature Teacher” to learn about her friends at this one hour, floor-seated show that is free and open to all ages, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 22. The 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club is also happening now with both in-person and virtual events for all ages. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library still posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
- The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
- The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program during the month of June with programs geared for kids ages 3 to 10. Events will take place at the library and designated local parks throughout the week. Call 512-556-3251 or stop by the library to get a schedule and register. The Teen Reading Program will host an event at 3 p.m. every Tuesday in June for teens ages 11 to 17.
- The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from June 17- 23, will be “Top Gun: Maverick” at 8:45 p.m. and “Jurassic World: Dominion” at 10:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
- The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program June 14 to July 21. There will be a number of in-person, weekly programs available for participants. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for tickets and more information.
Local Music
- Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host live music by Taylor Graves from 9 p.m. to midnight June 18. Cover is $10.
- The Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series, presented by the Baylor Scott and White Health Plan, will host a live concert by Tex Mex Cowboy from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 17 at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave., Temple. The weekly outdoor concert series occurs every Friday evening in June and July. Admission is free.
- Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas from 8 p.m. to midnight June 17. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 18. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
- Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folkfrom 6 to 9 p.m. June 17, Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. June 18, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. June 19.
- The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
- Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting Musician Open Mic Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 22. All are welcome at this free event.
- The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Bailey Shae from 2 to 5 p.m. June 18.
Local Markets
- The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or go to www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
- The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
- The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
- The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
- The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
- Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
- The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
- Museums and Exhibits
- The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Check out the special exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” featuring photos from the filming of the classic television series, on display now until June 25. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted for free through Labor Day.
- The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
- The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
- The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
- The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
