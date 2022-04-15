Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Harker Heights had to temporarily close its doors Wednesday, but the popular restaurant is slated to reopen in a matter of weeks.
Cheddar’s closed after the roof over the kitchen sustained severe damage during Tuesday’s hail storm, officials said.
Professionals with the City of Harker Heights inspected the building and found it to be unsafe for human occupancy, according to a sign on the door of the restaurant, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The extent of the damage is unknown, but Cheddar’s spokesperson Rich Jeffers told the Herald the damage was severe enough that the store was closed to keep the public and employees safe.
“We want to be open to serve our customers but safety comes first,” Jeffers said. “The company is working to get things fixed as soon as possible.”
Many customers were confused the following Wednesday and Thursday when online orders were still functioning despite the building being closed. One resident posted on social media asking why it was closed after they were unable to pick up an online order. Other residents asked similar questions in local Facebook groups. Cheddar’s officials were working to get online orders turned off Thursday and refunded, according to employees who were commenting on the posts.
On Wednesday, Killeen resident Fernando Rodriguez went to get a bite to eat at Cheddar’s but was met with a locked door that a had a taped-up sign.
“It was just a sign that said ‘Closed until further notice’,” said Rodriguez, who likes to eat at the popular restaurant inside the Market Heights shopping center once a week or so.
Though a timeline wasn’t set, Jeffers estimated the restaurant would need at least two to three weeks before reopening.
“We can’t control nature but we are going to work as quickly as we can to reopen,” he said.
Cheddar’s will not be doing any online or curbside orders while it is closed.
