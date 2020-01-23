The Department of Defense’s Joint Task Force Civil Support is conducting a training exercise at the Killeen Special Events Center and Fort Hood until Jan. 29.
Exercise Sudden Response 20 is not expected to have a direct impact on the public, but an increased presence of military equipment and soldiers may be observed, according to a news release by the task force.
The exercise, which will involve more than 1,000 service members from various military branches, is to simulate a short-notice, no-notice deployment to a catastrophic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear event, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.