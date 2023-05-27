Youth Backyard Gardening Initiative and Chessworld7 — two local youth groups — came together Saturday to teach chess to the youth outside in a beautiful garden made by YBGI in south Killeen.

The YGBI program began with the plan to teach individuals how to create and take care of their own garden. The group recently brought their teachings to reality when Sue Croft, a now member, allowed them to use the garden for the program to use.

