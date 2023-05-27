Youth Backyard Gardening Initiative and Chessworld7 — two local youth groups — came together Saturday to teach chess to the youth outside in a beautiful garden made by YBGI in south Killeen.
The YGBI program began with the plan to teach individuals how to create and take care of their own garden. The group recently brought their teachings to reality when Sue Croft, a now member, allowed them to use the garden for the program to use.
Now the garden is much bigger with different vegetables, sugarcane, group-made seating areas and more in YBGI’s “Circle Garden”, also called the learning garden.
“Its just building community and providing youth that are interested with learning how to grow and be able to have the skillset to influence other people.” Rhonda Brown, creator of YBGI, said to the Herald.
For the clubs’ last Saturday of the month, it partnered with Chessworld7 to teach kids how to play chess.
Chessworld7 is a nonprofit club that is run by expert-level chess master, Kwame Hart, a 43-year-old retired veteran.
The chess team used to be located at the Killeen Civic Center but due to COVID, he transformed his teachings to mostly online.
His love for chess began when he was 13 years old. He enjoyed the game because of his older sister who taught him at the time, but about 13 years ago he stated that’s when he really started to teach the skill of the game to others.
“I started four years ago actually teaching (as Chessworld7). Chess has a lot of external and transit benefits: it gets the kids motivated, (gets them to) pay attention to details, and there’s a lot of built in benefits,” Hart said.
Both groups are always accepting new membership and are looking to grow.
To hear about upcoming Saturday events with YGBI, email the group at ybgi2018@gmail.com or call at 254-307-2131.
For further information on upcoming chess tournaments or meetings, contact Hart at masterk769@gmail.com.
