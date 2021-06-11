New vehicle sales in Bell County were down in May compared to the same month last year, but total sales for the year are still well over year-to-date numbers from 2020.
Bell County auto dealers sold 1,775 vehicles in May, compared to 1,865 sold in May 2020, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report.
The Jan. 1 through May sales total for Bell County was 7,619 vehicles, compared to 6,442 for the first five months of 2020.
The Freeman Auto Report totals the new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas region, including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the two-county area of Bell and Coryell from January through May are at 7,937 — 1,192 more than the 6,745 vehicles sold in the same time frame last year.
Bell County
Chevrolet was the most popular brand in Bell County in May, with 223 new cars and trucks sold. The second-most popular brand was Ford with 217 sales.
So far, 1,120 Chevrolets and 1,092 Fords have been sold in the county this year, according to the report.
Coryell County
Coryell County dealers sold 75 vehicles in May, down from 103 vehicles in May 2020. According to the report, Coryell County has sold 318 vehicles through May, which is also more than last year’s total of 303 through the first five months.
The most popular brand in May was Chevrolet, with a total of 20 vehicles sold this month and 99 this year in Coryell County, according to the report.
Ram was second in total sales, with 11. So far, 42 Rams have sold in Coryell County this year, the report indicates.
In May, dealers in Bell County sold 823 more passenger cars (1,299) than trucks (476). In Coryell County, dealers sold 19 more passenger cars (47) than trucks (28), according to the report.
