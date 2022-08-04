A new French bakery is preparing to open in Killeen soon.
When it opens Aug. 13, Chic French Bakery, 2020 W. Stan Schlueter Loop suit 112, will sell all kinds of French delicacies from freshly baked éclairs and croissants to homemade crêpes, mille feuille and more. The wide menu also includes custom-made cakes.
Chic French Bakery is owned by Murielle Maixent who moved to America from France to be closer to her mother in 2010.
“My mother moved to America in 1996 and I would visit America often to see her. One day she asked me to stay so I did,” Maixent said.
Once here, she met her husband whose military service brought them to Killeen in 2018.
“At first, baking wasn’t something I wanted to do,” Maixent said. She grew up in the baking industry and would help in her aunt’s bakery in France. “When I came here I made a few cakes for my daughter’s birthday or for friends and everyone was just like ‘why don’t you have a bakery’ or ‘you need to open a bakery,’” she said.
Over time, Maixent became more open to the idea of starting her own bakery in the Killeen area.
“When we first got to Killeen, I saw that there wasn’t a French bakery and we had to drive to Austin if we wanted to get anything. I started thinking ‘why not open a French bakery here’ and everyone I asked was telling me to do it.” Maixent said.
Now, after two years of planning, the Chic French Bakery is ready to open its doors to the public.
“It is an authentic French bakery and everything is baked fresh daily. Guaranteed!” Maixent said excitedly.
Maixent has hired French chef Kevin Francois and Italian baker Annie Fisher to help her in the kitchen. Francois has over 20 years experience in the baking industry and Fisher previously ran her own French bakery in California. Maixent said she will act as the assistant in the kitchen.
Maixent said she loves to make mille feuille — a Napoleon pastry — and is excited to make it for the people of Killeen.
According to the bakery’s website, the chefs “work with local and French suppliers to source the freshest and most authentic ingredients, and use old-fashioned techniques to ensure the highest quality.”
Once it opens, the bakery hours will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The bakery is closed on Sundays.
