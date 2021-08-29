There’s a much needed resource being overlooked throughout Texas, but that is now being addressed right here in Killeen. It’s all thanks to two child care specialists who are striving to create a safe haven for children to be placed in until they can be put into proper foster care.
Sarah Johnson, along with her wife and business partner Stacy Bell have devoted their lives to protecting the welfare of children. Johnson said her and Bell have fostered several children over the years and are also raising a family of their very own.
Their aptitude for nurturing developing youth has extended into their business practice. In 2007, Johnson and Bell opened Emerson Academy in Round Rock, which is a school that provides early education to children of all capabilities. Johnson said Emerson is also the only school in Williamson County that serves children with disabilities. A lot of kids at Emerson are also foster children, some with older siblings that wait several months to be placed into a home. Until then, those children remained in a shelter. Foster homes have not been so easy to come by these days. Much of getting a child into a home could rely on emergency placement until something more situational comes along.
Bell, who used to work for DFPS as a CPS investigator, saw a great need for emergency placement for children while working in areas such as Travis County. CPS case workers often had to make ditch efforts so kids in their care had a place to rest their heads for the night.
“The CPS case workers would end up having kids sleep in the offices on air mattresses,” Johnson said. Apparently, all over the city kids are sleeping in churches, CPS offices, all kinds of hotels. When Stacey worked for Travis County they had quite a few kiddos they would rent out several rooms out of hotels. The case workers would have to stay with them overnight.”
The biggest issue, Johnson cited, is the lack of foster homes and an even bigger issue is why.
“Part of our focus is diverse care for children, but there are a lot of foster parents who are not willing to take in children of certain ethnicities, older kids. It’s very hard to find placement for older kids, or kids who are LGBTQ. “Johnson said agencies in the state of Texas do not have to take in children if they feel it would be against their religion. For instance, agencies could refuse to take in a child if they identify with LGBTQ, according to Johnson. This is also according to Texas House Bill 3859, which allows child welfare service providers to decline to work with children if the circumstances conflict with held religious beliefs, provide a religious education, whether at a private or parochial school, decline to refer a person for abortions, contraceptives or drugs and can refuse to enter into a contract with another agency if their personal values conflict, according to the bill, which was passed in 2017.
“The challenge is not only when they say we’re not gonna work with kids that are LGBTQ but also will not work with foster parents that are LGBTQ,” Johnson said. “Within central Texas there’s anywhere between 2,000 and 3,000 children and 10-15 percent of the general population are LGBTQ.”
In Texas, foster parents can be licensed through the DFPS or they can obtain a license through child placement agencies, which Johnson says are private, some for-profit, some non-profit. These agencies, as well as the foster families, are protected under HB 3859 and have the right to refuse a foster under the grounds of that bill.
Bell and Johnson however, are striving to bring an equal home into Killeen, especially for children that may be sleeping in offices, hotel rooms or churches, a place to temporarily call home. That place is called House of True Colors Children’s Shelter, which is currently a work in progress.
The emergency shelter is being planned for Cinch Street in Killeen. Once completed, it will be able to house 24 children up to the age of 17-years-old, male and female.
They also have the benefit of working with another local emergency shelter, Garden of Hope in Killeen. Johnson said Wednesday that the shelter graciously donated nine beds to them and has been lending a helping hand by giving pointers along the way. Garden of Hope is a nonprofit shelter with a location here in Killeen and another in Salado.
House of True Colors would operate as a for-profit for the time being to make sure they have a strong business base established. Then, Johnson said they will make the move into a non-profit organization.
As for operation, the shelter will have three day side staff members, two overnight staff members and a licensed child care administrator. Luckily, all children who are in the foster care system are enrolled in Medicaid. The shelter will need to make sure they are getting taken to medical appointments and are attending school. But also, that a child’s deeper needs are being met.
“The biggest thing is just training the staff to be supportive and open-minded of all children, because they’re already going through a lot when they’re removed from their homes.,” Johnson said.
So far, zoning has been approved by the city, which includes rezoning a single-family garden home residential district to a local business district.
Now, Johnson said, they just have to get engineering approved by the City of Killeen, then construction and remodeling can begin. She projects this will start in October. After that, they can go through the process to become a licensed child shelter, which they hope to begin in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.