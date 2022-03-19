Killeen police responded Saturday evening to a shooting and crash in downtown Killeen that injured three people as well as a 10-year-old child who was nearby.
A green Ford Mustang was shot several times shortly before 5:20 p.m. near College and Dunn streets, according to Killeen police.
Three people in the vehicle were injured in the gunfire, and the Mustang they were in subsequently collided with another vehicle parked nearby, police said. A pedestrian — a 10-year-old child — who was near the two vehicles when they collided was injured in the wreck, said Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
She said it was not yet clear who shot the Ford Mustang, and detectives were still on the scene as of 7:30 p.m. No arrests had been made at that time.
“It seems to be an isolated incident,” Miramontez said.
Witnesses told a Herald reporter they heard gunfire near the corner of Dunn and Gray streets. Shattered glass was seen on the street at the intersection.
The Mustang had what appeared to be several bullet holes in the driver’s side door at the corner of Dunn and College streets.
Miramontez said the three gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-lifethreatening wounds. The child injured in the wreck was airlifted to a hospital and was in stable condition, she said.
Violence in Killeen is on the rise.
