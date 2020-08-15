A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Nolanville on Friday evening.
The incident happened around around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Nolanville Chief of Police Michael Hatton said in a news release.
Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway, and they saw the girl. Approximately 800 feet from her, police observed a "black in color vehicle" which appeared to be disabled, the release said.
Officers located the driver and placed him in custody.
The girl was taken by ambulance to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple where she was listed in critical condition, the release said.
The 39-year-old male driver, who was not identified, was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights for a "medical examination" before being taken to Bell County Jail for processing.
"Additional charges are pending once toxicology results are returned from the DPS Lab," the release said.
