HARKER HEIGHTS — Approximately 30 area children and parents learned about the value of their attitude as they heard a story at Barnes & Noble in Harker Heights.
Barnes & Noble employee Charlene Reed told the story of “Nobody Hugs a Cactus” by Carter Goodrich, a story about an ornery cactus who learns that hugs aren’t such a bad thing.
“I think everyone deserves a hug,” Reed said after reading the book.
Killeen resident Virak Sim brought his 3-year-old daughter, Arya Sim, as he does every other Saturday.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to hang out and have stories read to them outside of school and home,” he said.
Story time happens every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 a.m. at Barnes & Noble, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights, located in the Market Heights shopping center.
