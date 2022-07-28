Bond has been set for the mother of three young children who are still missing, according to Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning. Kristine Whitehead, has been charged with kidnapping and interfering with child custody and is in Lampasas County Jail after turning herself in Wednesday. Her bond was set at $100,000 on the kidnapping charge and $10,000 on the charge of interfering with child custody, officials said.

According to an Amber Alert issued Saturday, Whitehead was believed to have taken her children from an address in Lampasas to an undisclosed location.

