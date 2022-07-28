Bond has been set for the mother of three young children who are still missing, according to Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning. Kristine Whitehead, has been charged with kidnapping and interfering with child custody and is in Lampasas County Jail after turning herself in Wednesday. Her bond was set at $100,000 on the kidnapping charge and $10,000 on the charge of interfering with child custody, officials said.
According to an Amber Alert issued Saturday, Whitehead was believed to have taken her children from an address in Lampasas to an undisclosed location.
“My children are safe. They are doing very well,” Whitehead said in an interview with KXXV, an ABC affiliate in Waco, shortly before she turned herself in.
She said the Amber Alert should not have been issued in the child custody case.
According to the alert, Whitehead’s children Christopher Robertson II, Christine Robertson and Kristen Robertson from Kempner were last seen with her on June 3, possibly driving a White Toyota Tundra.
On Wednesday, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office said it is asking FBI and the U.S. Marshals for help in finding the children.
According to social media posts, friends of Whitehead are collecting funds to assist with her release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.