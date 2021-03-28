At 8:22 a.m. on Sunday, AdventHealth Chief executive Officer Kevin Roberts said that preparations for the 34th Annual Sliver Classic 5K Run and 3K Walk were “so far, so good.”
“We’re trying to get the fan turned down,” Roberts said jokingly about the breezy, chilly conditions at the AdventHealth campus in Killeen right before the 5K got underway at 8:30 a.m.
The event, cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had about 250 runners signed up as of start time, Roberts estimated.
Participants were placed in gender groups based on age, and trophies are awarded to the male and female runner/walker with the best overall time as well as 1st Place runner/walker in each group, according to a news release. Medals are awarded to 2nd and 3rd Place runner/walker in each group.
Sarah Kennedy is community wellness coordinator for AdventHealth.
“The race raises funds for our community wellness classes - fitness, diabetes, new parenting classes, etc.,” Kennedy said just before the 5K run began, adding that the community wellness foundation is raising funds for a dedicated wellness building on the AdventHealth campus.
AdventHealth has more than 80,000 caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care, according to the news release. For more information visit AdventHealthCentralTexas.com.
