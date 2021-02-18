An inaugural fundraiser in Copperas Cove has been postponed for a second time due to inclement weather.
Chocolate Fantasia, a fundraiser for Copperas Cove Independent School District’s special education department, had been scheduled for Feb. 12 and then Friday.
“As soon as we are able to reschedule the event with the Copperas Cove Civic Center, we will share the date,” said Wendy Sledd, director of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
