Christmas came early for 100 youth in Killeen on Monday after a pair of philanthropists donated $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas.
“Everybody deserves a Christmas,” Milton Mize, one of the donors, said.
Mize and his wife Ethel said that the donation was intended to alleviate some of the burden from parents who would have faced difficulty going Christmas shopping due to hardship.
According to Daniel Hall, vice president of resource development for the Club, 100 youth, whose ages ranged from 6 to 12, were selected based on their socio-economic status to receive a $50 gift card that could be used at a Killeen Walmart.
Coming in waves of roughly 60, then 30, then 3, recipients of the donation were greeted Monday at the Super Walmart on Stan Schlueter Loop by Mize and supporting staff of the Club.
After receiving their gift card, the children were turned loose in the store, with Club support staff helping them with pricing and providing supervision.
Many of the children saw the event as an opportunity to buy presents for their family. One young man bought a dinosaur for his brother, and another spent the majority of his money on gifts for his sister and friends.
Walmart associates were eager to help, with several staff members standing by to provide recommendations or pricing help.
Walmart staff, including the store’s general and assistant manager, were unable to comment for this story due to company policy.
Speaking for the Club, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas Tiana Quick said that the donation was a potential signal for other donors.
“When they see things like this, they know that it’s not just going to bricks and mortar,” she said.
Mize spoke similarly, saying that he hoped his family’s donation would help to inspire others.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to do it even bigger next year,” he said.
At the end of each run, the presents were collected by Club staff members and will be delivered to the member’s parents.
Due to scheduling conflicts, about 15 children did not participate in the event, but will still receive a $50 Walmart gift card.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.