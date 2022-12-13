HARKER HEIGHTS —Home-schoolers came to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library Tuesday to learn how to decorate cupcakes for the holidays.
As an alternative science curriculum, Heather Heilman prepares programs to supplement their home-school course work. For this lesson, Ms. Heather gave each child two cupcakes and enough “decorations” in the form of candy pieces, frosting, cookies and sprinkles to personalize the edible desserts. About a dozen individuals showed up to try their hand at the delicious confections.
