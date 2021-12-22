Christmas back in 2016 reached a record high of 78 degrees in the Killeen area, but the record will likely change on Saturday when the temperature for Dec. 25 is expected to reach 83 degrees.
This is part of a heat surge that will hit other states as well, including Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Idaho. The heat surge will also make these states hit record highs as well.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon, there will also be high winds that will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour on Friday in the Killeen area.
Aside from the record high temperature on Christmas, there is no other significant weather changes this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.