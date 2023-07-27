FORT CAVAZOS — The line of military families excited to pick up their gifts and meet Santa Clause wrapped around the building Thursday.
Hundreds of people stood and sat in line in front of the building next to the Fort Cavazos Clear Creek Commissary, clutching bottles of water, empty bags and umbrellas to protect them from the hot sun.
The reason: Free toys from the post’s Santa’s Workshop, a nonprofit that supplies military families with toys during the holidays. And also, in July — a time when many military families have just arrived to Fort Cavazos.
Santa’s Workshop has been active since 1998, helping thousands of kids and parents.
Amanda Malinowski brought her three daughters — Ivy, 1, Hannah, 6, and Electra, 8 — to the workshop’s annual Christmas in July event on Thursday.
“We’ve been here a couple times, they like to check out everything, they get excited to see Santa, too,“ Malinowski said.
The Christmas in July event not only provides families with free gifts but there are booths set up with sweets and flyers for families to know more about the resources and services in the area, along with getting to meet Santa Claus. The organization has had the same Santa for over 20 years.
The organizations helps provide gifts to thousands of military children every year,
“All families are welcome to come, even families who have been on the instillation for awhile, who may not have known about Santa’s Workshop,“ said Kismet Canady, the publicity chair for the workshop.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/yOVRYVAr6s0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.