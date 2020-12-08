A Christmas-themed market is planned to take place in Nolanville on Saturday.
Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery and Farr’s Landscape Supply will be hosting a Christmas market from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1101 E. Highway 190 in Nolanville, according to a news release from the nursery. Over 40 vendors and some food trucks will be present for the event. Vendors offering wood crafts, homemade jewelry, wreaths and Christmas ornaments and decor will be on offer, according to the release. Custom print t-shirts, mugs, home decor and clay products, homemade soaps, lotions, CBD and hemp products, salsas and infused oils will also be available.
A photographer for holiday portraits will be around for anyone that wants a photo, according to the release.
For food, crepes, pretzels, baked goods, hot chocolate bombs, barbecue, burgers, ribeyes and chicken will all be served, according to the release. Even the Grinch and parts of Whoville will be around, the release said.
