The air was cold Saturday as a steady breeze blew through downtown Killeen, making it feel — if only momentarily — like Christmas.
Hundreds of spectators braved the chilly weather to catch a glimpse of the Christmas parade rolling through downtown, with the honored guest at the end being jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself.
Some people who bundled up to wait out the parade were there to see family members in the parade. Others were there to see friends or hopefully snag a toy that was being handed out.
Karla Torres and her husband Alberto Ortiz brought there two daughters out to watch their son march in the parade with the Ellison High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
“I’m really proud,” Torres said of watching her son. “Every time that I see him, I have tears in my eyes. I’m really proud that he chose that, so that’s why I’m here — to see him.”
Torres said she and her family were also looking forward to seeing the floats and other groups.
Local children Addisyn Adams, 11, and Armani Ellis, 10, were also bundled up to see the parade — each reaching out their hand when someone with candy or a gift passed by.
“I’m excited because my friend just told me she was going to be in the parade, and I’m excited to see her dance,” Adams said.
Ellis had another reason for anticipating the annual event that made a return after being canceled last year due to COVID.
“I’m excited for the floats and decorations,” Ellis said. “And toys ... if they give them out.”
Adams also anticipated seeing the decorations.
“I think every single float has a unique meaning to it,” Adams said.
The parade accommodated dozens of entries during the 58th annual iteration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.