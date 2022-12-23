COPPERAS COVE — Christmas always comes early at the Traeger residence in Copperas Cove.
Like everywhere else in the world, Santa Claus does not arrive at Tim and Alicia’s house each year until the usual day and time, but when he finally does get there, the jolly old elf definitely knows he has arrived at a Christmas lover’s home.
“My wife starts putting up Christmas stuff at Halloween, or the day after,” Traeger said. “Last night, I made a joke. I was, like, OK, yeah, Thanksgiving is over – let’s start putting out our (Christmas) decorations. Oh, wait, we can’t, everything is already out there.
“She’s a big Christmas fanatic.”
Traeger, the son of an Army staff sergeant who served 23 years in the military, was born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He and two older sisters grew up for a while in California, then came to Central Texas in 1996 when their dad was stationed at Fort Hood. Traeger, 32, played football and baseball at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, graduated in 2008 and enlisted in the Army in 2009. He took basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., and AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
As an 88M truck driver, he spent a year in Afghanistan, hauling supplies and troops, and also providing convoy security. He served a total of six years, leaving the service after a serious back injury, and now works as a junior high school teacher and coach. Alicia stepped down this year from the Burnet Fire Department and owns and operates Lil Blessings Ultrasound in Cove with her mother.
The Traegers have been married 12 years now, and have three children: Jayden, 14, Colin, 2, and Liam, seven months.
Traeger remembers his childhood Christmases as a time often waiting to find out if dad would be home for the holidays, or off somewhere on deployment or other duty with the military. The family often went out for Christmas and Thanksgiving meals at places like Golden Corral or the now-closed Ryan’s restaurant in Killeen.
He also remembers the occasional large family gatherings that coincided with a beloved grandfather’s birthday.
“Yeah, Grandpa Stan, who passed away two months ago — he was my dad’s dad — had a birthday on Christmas, so there were a few times we would have big Christmas/birthday dinners with him.”
As it was with most families, Traeger and his sisters arose at the crack of dawn on Christmas Day and hurried to the Christmas tree to find their gifts. One year, a package with Tim’s name on it was extra special.
“It was a PlayStation PS One,” he said. “Yeah, with a few games in it. He (dad) said, ‘Finish opening your gifts and clean up your mess, then you can go play it.’”
As their family grows, Tim and Alicia continue to make their own unique holiday memories and traditions. Little Liam enjoyed his first Thanksgiving feast this year — “He was killin’ some mashed potatoes,” Tim said. And they surprised the kids with a weeklong trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.
“When Alicia left (the fire department) earlier this year, she cashed in her retirement and bought tickets for the whole family — including her parents, her brother and two sisters and their significant others — to go to Disney World. We’re going to be there for about a week.
“The few gifts we already have, we’ll take with us. We’ve explained to both Jayden and Colin, ‘It’s OK, Santa knows where we’re going. We’re letting him know where we’ll be.’”
Traeger says he considers himself a blessed man, and he only wants one thing for himself for Christmas:
“I just want a very happy, healthy day with the family. That’s what I most look forward to.”
