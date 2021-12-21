HARKER HEIGHTS — Local resident and veteran Chris McPhee expects another quiet holiday season at home this year as the lingering effects of COVID-19 continue to put a damper on the family’s traditional Christmastime gatherings.
A former member of U.S. Army Special Forces who spent 21 years in the military and now runs his own photography and video services company, Green Beret Media, the Harker Heights resident also hosts The Team Room Talk Podcast, which features special guests and a wide variety of topics related to society and culture, and can be found on iTunes, Pandora and iHeartRadio.
A married father of four and grandfather of one, McPhee says the family has continued its tradition of stringing lights around the outside of the house, putting up and decorating a tree, wrapping gifts, having a nice dinner and watching old Christmas movies and specials on TV.
The only thing missing is a houseful of people joining the celebration.
“Yeah, it will be me, my wife (Kristen) and my 11-year-old son,” McPhee said. “The rest of the kids are grown and out on their own, but they won’t be coming in this year.
“Normally, the (older) kids might come in or we might have a relative come visit. But I think we are all feeling it from travel restrictions, or … I think with my family, it’s probably more a fear of traveling right now. You know, the stress of, ‘oh, I might get sick,’ or ‘what if I come into contact with somebody that is sick.’ So, I think that’s the biggest issue.”
A native of Miami, Florida, McPhee says the holiday that has taken the biggest hit in his family is Thanksgiving. His in-laws normally throw a huge bash back home in Tallahassee, Florida, that brings people from all over, but not so much this year or the year before.
“My wife’s family always has a large Thanksgiving dinner with about 130 people, and the last two years, we haven’t gone. We gathered on Zoom and visited that way,” he said.
“Because of COVID, everybody has kind of minimized coming together like that.”
His business interests have not suffered significantly because of the pandemic, McPhee said, although his job requires him to travel quite a bit. He is vaccinated to protect himself and his family, but also because his work often requires it.
“I was at a conference recently where you were required to have proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend. That’s what a lot of events are doing now. Either you show up with a vaccination card, or you have to have a negative test.
“Really, I think it just gives a false sense of security,” McPhee said. “I mean, think about it. If you are going to an event with 10,000, 20,000 people — even 5,000 people — what happens when it’s a multi-day event and they leave the event and then come back?
“For me, if I get sick, hopefully the vaccination will minimize it. With my lifestyle and my work, I have to move around. I’m not going to sit around and wait for things to clear up. I still gotta make money. I can’t wait around.
“Even when the pandemic started, I had to go to Washington, D.C., for a project, and in order for us to film, we had to take a COVID training class. Once I did that, I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to present myself as a COVID-safe photographer. Whatever the CDC puts out, we’re going to follow these rules. If you want your headshot, you can get one from me, but we’re going to follow the rules.
“I could be a little stubborn and say, ‘Well, I’m not wearing a mask,’ or I’m not doing this or that, but I don’t care about all that. I’ve got a business to run.
“It’s like going downrange and saying, ‘I’m not going to wear a bulletproof vest. If I get shot, who knows whether it’s really going to save me.’ I’m going to take my chances and put one on, so if I do get shot, I could have a chance of living.”
With his three grown kids out of town and no one else coming to visit, McPhee said holiday get-togethers will be enjoyed via Zoom video conferencing.
And next year, things are going to look a lot different around the holidays.
“Yeah, we’re definitely going to Zoom with the kids. Zoom, zoom. It’s not really so much to do with COVID that they’re not coming, but more because of work obligations.
“As I get older, I want to do more unconventional things for the holidays, so next year we’re looking at going on a trip somewhere. I told my wife we’re not buying any presents; we’re going somewhere. So next year, I’ll probably be somewhere tropical for the holidays.
“This year, I’m most thankful for my health, and for everybody around me being healthy. My mom and everybody.
“I’m thankful I got the vaccine and haven’t had any issues. Nobody in my immediate circle has died from it (COVID). I know people that have died from it, but I’m thankful that I’ve still been able to travel and work, and not have to worry about getting infected with this virus.
“That’s what I’m really thankful for this year.”
