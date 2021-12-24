The stockings were are all hung by the chimney with care and there were not one but three trees decorated with holiday cheer, but Chirstmas Day is expected to be unusually quiet this year around Heather Peacock’s house.
Peacock, a Killeen resident who has worked in public school education for the past 23 years, said she will be on her own this year not because of COVID-19 but because her three kids are in North Carolina for the holiday.
“They’re visiting their father this year for Christmas,” Peacock said. “COVID really hasn’t changed things a whole lot for us, but of course, they will have to wear masks when they travel, and the other thing is they all will be fully vaccinated.
“I’m not one of those people who think that everyone should have to get the vaccine, necessarily, but I felt comfortable with my choice for all of them to get vaccinated.”
Growing up in a military family, Peacock had to learn long ago to be flexible during the holidays, and when she married a military man, those lessons were passed along to her own family. Having dad or mom — or both — away from home on assignment, or everyone living in far-off places around the world, changes the way many families celebrate.
“When I got married, my ex-husband got commissioned at our rehearsal dinner,” Peacock said. “So I knew what I was in for.
“We both went to UT (University of Texas) and the colonel there that was in charge of the ROTC Air Force detachment, his wife wrote me this letter as part of our wedding present. In the letter, she told me all the tips about how to deal with being a military spouse.
“One of the things she said that stuck with me was, ‘Never, ever make your home a temporary one.’ Don’t think, I’m only going to be here 10 months, so I’m not going to unpack that. Or, I’m not going to get involved with the PTA. She said every home is a permanent one.
“So I kind of had that philosophy everywhere we went. I would get a job or get involved with volunteering. I unpacked every single box every time and made that home our home. I think that helped. I really do. The people who feel that, well, I’m only going to be here for a few months, everything is temporary to them, and that mindset doesn’t work.”
Along with learning to adapt to sometimes new and non-traditional holiday habits, the Peacock kids do insist on keeping some family traditions, like putting up decorations and making Christmas cookies, fudge, and cranberry orange bread with mom. Like most youngsters, they have their wish lists for gifts, but as the years pass, they get easier to please.
“Money-wise, inflation has affected us some,” Heather Peacock said. “I don’t feel like people’s salaries are keeping up with inflation. My salary increased four years ago and I think I can do less with it this year than I could with my previous salary five years ago.
“The grocery bill has been insane … so has the gas(oline) bill. I have a teenage driver so that takes more gas money, and then feeding three growing kids adds to that, as well.
“I would say they’re probably going to get less Christmas-wise this year overall, but part of that is their age, too. They’re pretty happy going clothes shopping and taking a trip to Fiesta Texas. They don’t really want all the toys and the stuff that they used to want.
“They do like to decorate. Even though they’re not going to be here for Christmas, they still wanted it to feel like Christmas at the house. It’s not as important to me, but it’s important to them. I grew up in a military family and their dad is military, so we always took Christmas when we could take Christmas. It never had to be on a certain day. And I think the divorce has made that even more of a factor.
“So we decorate and we have Christmas when we can have Christmas, but the tradition part is still important to them. The day, not so much. It doesn’t have to be the 25th of December, but they still need that connection to make it feel like Christmas for them.”
With her beloved brood out of town, Peacock says she will keep busy and probably visit friends at Christmastime.
“I’ll be honest — I don’t like it (being alone),” she said. “But I do have a lot of friends over the years that I am able to spend time with. Last year, I spent part of Christmas with a friend.
“I have family close by (Burnet), but my mom and stepdad are both elderly and they have a lot of medical conditions, and last Christmas none of us were vaccinated yet, so I didn’t go there at all. I didn’t see them for nine months except through the screen door.
“That was something the COVID did affect last year. I did go see my in-laws and then I also spent a few days with a friend. I still do stuff, but it’s not the same as I would do with the kids. I try to stay busy, and I do volunteer. I’ve baked cookies and taken them to the fire stations. I volunteered at the ER at Scott & White for a couple of years. I just need to do something. I can’t just stay home.”
Despite the complications, Peacock said she is thankful this year for a lot of things, like good health and having a good job. And she has some sound advice for other military families experiencing the holiday blues.
“Being in a military family, you always have to adapt to where you are. We saw a lot of families — especially overseas — that really struggled with being away. They were so intent on things like, ‘I miss Target. I miss my family. I miss this; I miss that.’
“I was like, ‘You live in Italy. Open your eyes. Go out and enjoy the time you have here. Don’t sit around and make yourself depressed.’
“He (her ex) deployed one time over the holidays, and the kids and I just made all this Christmas stuff for him, and we’d send packages to him and all his soldiers. He would do things like make videos of himself reading to the kids before he left, and they would watch a DVD of him reading stories to them.
“There was one year he was TDY (temporary duty travel) somewhere for a month-and-a-half. He came home the week before Christmas. I was raising kids by myself and it was kind of crazy, so we decided we were going to go to Slovenia for Christmas. We’re going to stay in a hotel. We’re going to go to the waterpark; feed the ducks at the lake; and eat Christmas dinner at the hotel. That’s just what Christmas was that year.
“There are so many things out there that families can do to make it better. It’s not ever going to be the same, but you can make it better. You just have to change your mindset.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.