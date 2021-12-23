As many as 2 million Americans celebrate the traditional African-American holiday of Kwanzaa in December and that includes a number of Central Texans like Killeen resident Lorraine Daniels, a 57-year-old former Fort Hood soldier who now works at a local rock quarry.
Daniels and her two children — a 22-year-old daughter and 24-year-old son — all live together in Killeen and all observe Kwanzaa instead of Christmas.
“I was dating a guy who celebrated Kwanzaa when I was stationed in Germany,” the Chicago native said. “He taught me the principles one year and I was really drawn to it. It just started from there.
“We sort of celebrated Christmas when I was little, but I eventually kind of just grew out of it. My mom was never there when I was a kid. My father was mom and dad, and then there was my grandmother. They never really observed Christmas. They would put up a Jesus, Joseph and Mary manger thing, but they never sat down and talked to me about Christmas and all that stuff.
“I’d hear about it at school, but it’s just the way I was raised. When I got a little older, they’d just give me some money and send me to the mall.”
Kwanzaa is an annual non-political and non-religious holiday honoring African-American culture that began in 1966 and is celebrated primarily in the United States from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. It is not considered a substitute for Christmas, and centers around seven principles of African heritage:
Umoja (Unity): maintaining unity as a family, community, and race of people.
Kujichagulia (self-determination): defining, naming, creating, and speaking for ourselves.
Ujima (collective work and responsibility): building and maintaining community – solving problems together.
Ujamaa (cooperative economics): building and maintaining retail stores and other businesses and to profit from these ventures.
Nia (purpose): work collectively to build communities that will restore the greatness of African people.
Kuumba (creativity): to find new, innovative ways to leave communities of African descent in more beautiful and beneficial ways than the community inherited.
Imani (faith): the belief in God, family, heritage, leaders, and others that will lead to the victory of Africans around the world.
When the kids were little, Daniels sort of combined Christmas and Kwanzaa by giving gifts while at the same time teaching them the principles of Kwanzaa. Now that they are grown, the gift-giving is not as important as celebrating a holiday they feel is more genuine and better suited to their own values and ideals.
Even so, Daniels says she has nothing against Christmas and this year she is even giving a nod to the most widely celebrated holiday in the world by cooking a large meal and putting up a few decorations.
“I have a red light on my porch right now, and I told my kids I was probably going to get two or three green wreaths,” she said. “I’ll put those in the window so it looks like Christmas. I kind of blend the two.
“I’m not religious. I would call myself non-religious. I’m not against Christmas but I’m also not with it. I believe in a supreme being. I’m OES (Order of the Eastern Star, a worldwide charitable service organization) so I believe in a supreme being, but it could be God, Allah, Buddha, anybody.”
With COVID-19 changing the way many people not only celebrate holidays but live their lives in general, Daniels said the worldwide pandemic has not touched her family much directly, although she did get sick with the virus back in August.
“I hear about other people having problems, but it hasn’t affected us that much,” she said. “I kept working all the way through last year. Our job never stopped. We just keep things steady and going along.
“I am really thankful for my life. In March, I had five toes on my right foot amputated, but I still drive and I still work. In the past three weeks, I regret to say that 11 people I knew (in Killeen) have died. They were friends and they were all younger than me — in their 30s and 40s.
“I’m thankful to be — at my age, especially — of sound mind and sound body. I’m grateful and thankful that I’m here with my kids and not in a stressful situation. I’m thankful for having everything that I have, to the point where I don’t feel I need anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.