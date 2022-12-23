MILAM COUNTY — Former Copperas Cove resident and business owner Paul “Hippie” Munsel grew up around large family holiday celebrations as a kid back in Indiana, but this year it will likely be just him and the dogs again celebrating Christmas together.
A two-time Vietnam vet who served a total of six years in the U.S. Army and later worked as a firefighter, EMT, and police officer, Munsel — who lived in Cove from 2014 to 2021 — is a father of five and grandfather of nine, but over the years, those big holiday celebrations have become fewer and farther between.
“Growing up, we always had a full house for the holidays, then I got drafted (in 1970 at age 18) and that first year it was just me and the guys I was serving with,” said Munsel, who acquired his trademark nickname years ago when he was living in Hearne and sported long hair and a long beard, which he still has at age 71. “I was married by the second year and so that made it a little bit nicer,” he said.
“After I got out, I still had family and everybody around, and that was all good. But then I got divorced and she and I re-married and we were down here, so we were away from family. I think that’s where my military time kind of came back to help out on my part, because I had gotten used to being away from others, except for those I served with in the military, the fire department, or law enforcement.
“She and I divorced again, and I had my Thanksgivings and Christmases usually based around the firefighters and EMTs I worked with, or the police officers. We’d all get together for a big dinner, and we always had leftovers for those who’d come by later. I got re-married and had a big family again for a little while, but it seemed like every holiday I was scheduled to work and wasn’t able to enjoy the time with the family. That continued for 20-plus years.”
Hippie’s grandfather on his dad’s side died shortly before Thanksgiving 1964, and his dad passed away Dec. 13, 1975. Grandpa Stephens, his mom’s father, died in January 1979, and his daughter, Heather, died in April 2000.
A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, Hippie was riding his beloved 1980 Harley Davidson Sportster home from work one evening shortly before Thanksgiving 2017 when a car abruptly turned in front of him on U.S. Highway 190 between Lampasas and Copperas Cove. They collided and Munsel wound up losing his right leg below the knee after it was crushed between the car and his bike.
Then, in another stunning blow, his son, Walter, a retired Copperas Cove firefighter, was killed in a motorcycle crash in March 2021.
“Yeah, this time of year is always kind of a downer,” Hippie said, from his home in Milam County, between Calvert and Cameron, where he works as a caretaker on a 15-acre ranch. “Walter’s death is kind of one of the reasons I moved back over this way.”
Hippie lived in Hearne for a long time before moving to Cove, where he opened a motorcycle repair shop on Avenue D. Now, he helps an elderly widow some friends introduced him to with maintenance and taking care of animals on the ranch.
“A couple friends of mine, when I was getting ready to leave my apartment (in Cove), they said, ‘You need to come over here and meet Miss Connie.’ So I did, and we hit it off pretty good,” Munsel said. “She’s got a little house here separate from the main house that’s mine. I can walk out my front door and straight into her back door, about 15 to 20 feet.
“Basically, I help with the care and feeding of the animals. I check the fences all the time. Anything she needs repaired … all those years ago when I was young and raised on a dairy farm, I figured, well, I got drafted and now I’ll leave the countryside and never have to worry about all this stuff ever again. Getting up at 4:30 in the morning, doing this and doing that, you know, won’t have to worry about it anymore — and I was right. At basic training, we got to sleep in ‘til 5 o’clock.”
For Christmas this year, Hippie will visit a granddaughter who lives in Copperas Cove and another who lives down in College Station but spends every other weekend with her dad in Hearne. The rest of the family is spread here and there, mostly back in Indiana, so he will be sharing frozen turkey dinners with Sully, a yellow Labrador retriever; Belle, a dappled dachshund; and Pete, a dappled Chiweenie (chihuahua and dachshund mix); and there will be gifts.
“The way they’ve been acting, they’re going to get a piece of coal,” Hippie said, laughing. “No, they will get smoked bones from Walmart. They love those. We butchered a calf a while back, so they got some fresh bones.
“I’m a ham radio operator and a Harley Davidson rider (his Sportster was totaled in the wreck, so now he rides a 2002 Fat Boy). I’m not sure if I’m going to buy myself a new radio, a new antenna system, or if I’m going to buy some cool parts for the Harley. I’ve already got a little bit of Christmas bought (for the granddaughters).”
Although this is not exactly his favorite time of year, Munsel says he makes the best of it, and he has some words of encouragement for others who find the holidays a tough time.
“I tell people that I’ve been down that road. It’s not an easy road (and) it never will be, but it will get better over time,” he said. “You just have to remain constantly confident. And don’t be afraid to reach out for assistance. I put it off (asking for help) for over 40 years … all this stuff came back and bit me on the butt one day really hard. I didn’t know what to do. I just lost it; sat there and cried.
“I finally figured out that I needed to talk to my pastor, at least. I knew I needed some serious help, so I went to the VA and they’ve been helping me ever since.
“There so much out there that’s available to help people. There are individuals like myself who have had similar experiences, and all these things that have happened to me, I consider as a life lesson. If you have something, we’ll sit down together; you have a beer or iced tea or whatever and I’ll have coffee or iced tea, and we’ll talk about it. We’ll cry together; we’ll pray if you want to. At some point, I’m going to take you by the hand, stand up, and say, ‘We got this. C’mon, follow me and I’ll show you.’
“I hope everyone has a great holiday season, and you have a Merry Christmas and a Hippie New Year.”
