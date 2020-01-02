Killeen residents mulch trees for use in city gardens

 Maricela Rios, 11, and Emily Cumming, 13, carry a Christmas tree to be cut into mulch while volunteering as a part of a Christmas tree recycling project Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center. People who brought trees for recycling received a bag of mulch.

 Herald/CATRINA RAWSON

Looking to recycle that Christmas tree now that the holiday has passed? The city of Killeen will be taking trees to recycle this week.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, trees can be taken to the Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen, according to a news release from the city.

