XmasTreeRecycling_002.jpg

Keith Mcgough (center) and Chris Frogge (right) push Christmas trees into a wood chipper to make mulch, which then is bagged and offered to Killeen residents after they donated their christmas trees for recycling in 2016 at the Killeen Special Events Center.

 Josh Bachman | Killeen Daily Herald

Looking to recycle that Christmas tree now that the holiday has passed? The city of Killeen will be taking trees to recycle next week.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, trees can be taken to the Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen, according to a news release from the city.

