It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Three area cities, along with Fort Hood and AdventHealth-Central Texas, lit their Christmas trees Thursday evening.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, Fort Hood’s senior commander, with the help of some little ones, pulled the candy cane switch that lit the Christmas tree on post in front of the III Corps headquarters.
“Trees have been a place where communities gather,” White said. “They’ve always been a way to bring people together.”
The silhouette tree stands 50 feet tall and is strung with 9,000 lights.
The patriotic-themed tree is lit with red, white and blue lights with a gold star on top.
Maj. Russ Lofthouse attended the tree lighting with two of his children, 6-year-old Wyatt and 10-year-old Evan.
“It’s just really great, especially this season, with everything that’s been going on, to come out and celebrate something,” Lofthouse said as the First Cavalry Division Band played in the background.
In Killeen, first-grader Cassidy Frei lit the tree outside of the Rosa Hereford Community Center.
Frei was selected after winning a contest where she had to draw what Christmas meant to her.
Frei’s mother, Shana Frei, said that when she told her the theme, the first words out of her mouth were “family” and “love.”
“I was really proud of her, because she had come up with the idea of the drawing all on her own,” Shana Frei said.
Killeen’s silhouette tree is similar to Fort Hood’s but lit all in white. At the top, instead of a star, it has the Killeen “K” logo.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra was joined by City Council members Steve Harris, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams.
“I’m looking forward to Christmas this year, even though it’s going to be scaled back,” Segarra said.
Segarra said to him, the lighting of the tree signifies the beginning of Christmas, which is a time to celebrate.
On the other side of Killeen at AdventHealth-Central Texas, CEO Kevin Roberts lit the tree outside of the hospital with a little help from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“It is just delightful, after all we’ve been through, to be able to look ahead to Christmas,” Roberts said.
He added that the lighting of the tree brings a little bit of normal, a little bit of magic and a little bit of joy.
Prior to lighting the tree, performers from Vive Les Arts entertained the masses by singing Christmas songs.
In a virtual ceremony in Harker Heights, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist and Parks & Rec Director Jeff Achee lit the Christmas tree in front of City Hall.
Copperas Cove also held a virtual lighting at the Copperas Cove City Park.
