Dogs, cats and even a bearded dragon were blessed by Father Steve Karcher of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen.
The service was part of a yearly Blessing of the Pets ceremony that honors the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi.
“St. Francis is an Italian saint from late 1150 AD to around to I think 1240 AD,” said Father Steve Karcher of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church. “He was born into a family that had some means, some would call haute bourgeoisie. He found that life unsatisfactory and gave away things that he accrued over his life. He became a person who wandered around a bit to folks from the other classes and their animals. He became known as a person who loved critters in particular.”
Karcher said St. Francis could communicate with animals in ways that people could not.
“He considered it a blessing from God to him,” he said. “As a result of that, fast forward a thousand years and the churches especially Catholic and Roman Catholics, honor St. Francis because of his affinity for animals and a good relationship with the Lord, and we have a Feast Day which we bless animals.”
Katrina Stone brought her calico cat Diva to be blessed by the church.
“We always bring our pets out for the blessing,” she said. “It reminds us of our relationship with our animals and plus also it is a way of bringing attention to the Lord in servicing us. They are great companions.”
The service also brought a veterinarian and her son, who brought his bearded dragon to be blessed.
“Before COVID-19 I was actually attending the church,” said Dr. Nina Cloud Griffin, a veterinarian from Banfield Pet Hospital. “We brought Strike, who is my son’s bearded dragon, last year to be blessed. For myself and for my son, he wants to know that Strike is taken care of by the Lord and he wants to know that because he lost his grandmother this year and that his family is taken care of.”
