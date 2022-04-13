The morning after an EF-3 tornado raked through southern Bell County, area residents sifted through debris looking for salvageable items, while others thanked their lucky stars.
Two places of worship — Victory Baptist Church, 13295 Farm-to-Market 2843, and First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12143 FM 2843 — were destroyed by the tornado Tuesday evening.
The adjacent home of Victory Baptist Church Pastor Bill Borho and his wife was seen almost entirely demolished Wednesday — only Borho’s office was partially left standing.
But Borho said he was not letting the tornado shake his faith Wednesday.
“The church of Jesus Christ doesn’t have a scratch on it,” Borho said in an interview in what used to be his front yard. “Because the church is not here.”
The pastor thanked the army of volunteers and first responders who manned heavy equipment, trucks, trailers and shovels to clear pathways along FM 2843 for residents looking for remnants of their belongings.
Standing outside the rubble of his former home, Borho told volunteers a story of how the desk where he wrote “many a sermon” survived the twister.
“We are going to have church service right here Sunday,” Borho said. “Morning service starts at 11 a.m.”
In southern Bell County, a former Herald reporter, Hunter King, of Youngsport, relayed how he and his family waited out one of the worst tornadoes to strike the area.
King said Tuesday was nerve-wracking.
“I’ll tell ya that we were in our storm shelter for about two hours last night while everything was going on,” King said via text message Wednesday. “We think the tornado missed our house by about a mile or so.”
The EF-3 twister touched down south of Youngsport, where it followed FM 2843 for about 12 miles.
King said the hail he and his family witnessed was “at least the size of lemons.”
He and his family believe they, luckily, made it out of the storm without any property damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.