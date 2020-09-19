A group of local volunteers made up of missionaries and members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showed up at the Killeen Food Care Center on Sept. 10 to assist in unloading 38,000 pounds of food from a semi-truck originating from the Humanitarian/Welfare Center for the church headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
This food will be distributed out to 12 to 15 other smaller food banks in in the Killeen Area. The volunteers also loaded and delivered 6,200 pounds of the donated food on a smaller truck to food banks in Copperas Cove, Lampasas, as well as the Cove House Homeless Shelter. This donation will assist those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wade Spencer, who drove the truck out of Utah, mentioned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the church had some surplus food and wanted to donate it.
With that in mind, Julie Poole, church welfare and self-reliance manager for the North America Southwest Area, who helped organize the delivery, mentioned that four other trucks rolled out of Salt Lake City for other food banks in Central Texas as well.
Executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, Raymond Cockrell, gratefully spoke of the donation.
“This year we will serve over 100,000 folks with 3 million pounds of groceries due to COVID,” he said. “Additionally, we partner with churches and service organizations to distribute over 5,000 emergency relief boxes that have 25 pounds of shelf stable product for seniors and shut-ins.”
Food Care Center also has a community garden that residents can plant in, cultivate and harvest. Raymond also expressed appreciation for all of those who volunteer at the Killeen Food Care Center or donate goods, and said that they couldn’t function without local, consistent volunteers from various groups such as the missionaries, and many other local church and civic groups, and individuals who kindly serve, or provide generous food donations.
