The Agape Church of God in Christ in Killeen is holding a 5k “fun run” for charity at 8 a.m. Aug. 20 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Entry for the race is $20, with all proceeds from the race going to the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, according to an event organizer. Additionally, participants may choose to donate to the clinic without racing.
