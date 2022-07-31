The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 has rescinded a boil water notice effective as of 1 p.m. Sunday for the Cimarron Mobile Home Park and Avenue H Properties in Nolanville. The original boil water notice — which was issued Friday — was due to a water line leak repair.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the district to issue the notice because during the course of the repair of a water line leak, water from this system must be boiled prior to consumption. WCID-3 has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality testing. Returned lab results indicate that the water does not require boiling as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
