Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove is hosting three Halloween breakfast movies Saturday morning, giving area residents the opportunity to eat breakfast while watching a movie.
The movies that will be played are “Monsters, Inc.” at 9 a.m., “Hocus Pocus” at 9:30 a.m. and “The Addams Family” at 10 a.m.
Fresh toast and bacon will be available, and the regular concession stand will be open, according to Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing.
