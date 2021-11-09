Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove is hosting a Clifford The Big Red Dog breakfast event this Saturday.
The event is $14.99 and will include a meet and greet with Clifford, a French toast breakfast, a $5 game card and a ticket to the 9:30 a.m. showing of “Clifford The Big Red Dog.”
On Nov. 20, the theater is hosting its monthly sensory-friendly screening of “Clifford The Big Red Dog.”
The screening will consist of brightened lights, lowered volume and space for children to move throughout the auditorium. The showing is free and aims to help families of children with sensory sensitivities enjoy going to the movies.
