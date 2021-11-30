Cinergy is beginning its fifth annual holiday toy drive. All Cinergy movie theaters, including the one at 402 Constitution Drive in Copperas Cove, will be collecting unwrapped toys valued at $5 or more from Dec. 3-20.
Guests that donate a toy will receive their choice of a free small popcorn, or a $5 game card.
For more information, visit https://cinergy.com/2021-holiday-toy-drive/.
