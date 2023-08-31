CIS.jpg

Michael Dewees, left, executive director of the local Communities In Schools organization, along with Cyd West, founding and current board of directors member, review the treasurer’s report and other agenda items prior to a recent board of directors meeting.

 Courtesy Photo

With the onset of the 2023-24 school year, Communities In Schools (CIS) of Greater Central Texas marks its 30th year of service of helping students stay in school.

The non-profit organization was founded to provide a positive impact on children’s lives by helping them overcome obstacles which may affect their ability to achieve and continue school. CIS is the only non-profit organization permanently housed on school campuses.

