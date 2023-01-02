Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas recently received several generous donation of toys, clothes and hygiene items to help students served by the program have a little brighter holiday season.
The non-profit organization People Offering Wisdom Empowerment and Resources (P.O.W.E.R.) donated more than $25,000 in goods, while Partners on a Mission donated more than 40 homemade bags of hygiene items.
This is the eighth consecutive year P.O.W.E.R. has assisted CIS students during the holidays.
With contributions from local and statewide businesses, friends and sponsors, P.O.W.E.R.’s donation will benefit nearly 120 students using CIS services. P.O.W.E.R. founder Joshua Sharon said, “In addition to toys, our donations also included bikes, clothes, toiletries, video game set-ups and shoes. “The more than $900 in cash donations we received helped us buy more items to put a smile on a child’s face.”
P.O.W.E.R. chose to help CIS because of its similar objectives. “CIS provides resources to help young people stay in school and succeed academically,” Sharon said.”
And much like P.O.W.E.R., CIS also provides emergency assistance and basic human services to those students and their families, which, in the long run, may uplift a child’s sense of self-worth and self-esteem so they won’t feel alienated or any different than their peers at school.”
And like P.O.W.E.R., Partners on a Mission is dedicated to help those in need throughout the area. Member Ron Harris said the organization is a coalition of believers from numerous Central Texas area churches who want to minister to the homeless, the hungry and the unborn. “One of our members was familiar with CIS and thought it would be a perfect fit to further our goal of providing assistance to those in need,” he said. “Our collections enabled us to donate almost 40 bags along with nine baby bags filled with lotion, wipes, bibs and other essentials for babies.”
Partners on a Mission has been collecting items and preparing bags year-round in order to support CIS and four other agencies. The organization provided a total of 262 homemade bags for Operation Stand Down, Families in Crisis, Cove House the Killeen homeless shelter as well as CIS.
P.O.W.E.R.’s donors currently come from friends, families, businesses in the community and their extended networks. Some of their community partners include area high school graduates giving back to the community. Eggleston Law Firm (Janice Eggleston — a 2003 graduate of Harker Heights High School) sponsored 26 children this year and has sponsored 15 or more each year.
Tiffany Franks, a teacher with the Killeen Independent School District and 2002 Harker Heights High School graduate, coordinated a network of teachers to sponsor 10 or more children each of the past seven years. Media 2 Social in Belton, whose co-owner is an Ellison High School graduate, sponsored five children this year, the Netco Title in Harker Heights sponsored 65 children and the Barrientos Group at Keller Williams Realty donated numerous bikes.
Michael Dewees, executive director of the local CIS said, “Our students do not have the traditional Christmas or receive gifts as many other students. Coupled with our annual shoe drive, donations by P.O.W.E.R. and Partners on a Mission helps bring a little happiness to our students who otherwise would do without a simple toy or article of clothing for Christmas.”
