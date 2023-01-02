CIS donations

Members of Partners on a Mission provided more than 40 homemade bags of hygiene items for Communities in Schools to distribute to children in need for the holidays.

 

 Courtesy photo

Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas recently received several generous donation of toys, clothes and hygiene items to help students served by the program have a little brighter holiday season.

The non-profit organization People Offering Wisdom Empowerment and Resources (P.O.W.E.R.) donated more than $25,000 in goods, while Partners on a Mission donated more than 40 homemade bags of hygiene items.

