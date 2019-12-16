Community Graphic

The 12th annual Communities in Schools Shoes 4 Kids concludes today  with donated footwear going to needy students in five area school districts, including Killeen and Copperas Cove ISD.

CIS is accepting donations of new or gently-worn shoes for elementary, middle school and high school, children registered in the CIS program. Donations of new and gently worn shoes for all sizes and ages will be accepted from a toddlers size nine to an adult size 14.

