The Killeen Police Department is currently accepting applications for the 51st Citizen’s Police Academy.
The free, 11-week instructional course seeks to develop citizen’s understanding of police practices and the various services that KPD provides through presentations and guest speakers.
Classes will be held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from March 7 to May 16. One additional class will be held Saturday, April 23.
“Upon graduation, graduates will be able to share their knowledge and experiences with the community as the opportunity arises,” Public Affairs Officer Ofelia Miramonez said.
Applications will be available at the Killeen Police Department Headquarters beginning Monday. According to Miramontez, applicants must agree to submit to a background check which includes a criminal history inquiry.
The deadline submission for applications is Feb. 18, 2022, at 5 p.m.
For more information about the Citizen’s Police Academy, interested parties can contact Ofelia Miramontez at the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8807 or email omiramontez@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.