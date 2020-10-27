City accepts federal COVID relief, splits vote on rezoning

A rezoning item narrowly passed, with mixed opinions from Killeen City Council members, at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The item brought before the council, to rezone 1.952 acres at 409 Reese Creek Road from UD, or University District, to University District with a Conditional Use Permit, passed with a 4-3 vote.
Councilman Gregory Johnson raised concerns about Fort Hood’s intentions regarding the buffer land in the area, and Councilman Steve Harris indicated he was “on the fence” prior to the vote.
Councilmembers Johnson, Harris and Shirley Fleming voted against the rezoning, with Councilmembers Juan Rivera, Jim Kilpatrick, Debbie Nash-King and Butch Menking voting to approve. Nash-King said she believes the rezoning would be good for the university district.
In the other zoning item brought before it, the council unanimously passed a motion to disapprove the rezoning of approximately 19.566 acres at 5603 Bunny Trail from R-1, or single-family residential, to R-2, or two-family residential.
Increased traffic, and related damage to roads, as well as concerns about declining property values in the area were concerns raised prior to the vote on the item.
By unanimous vote, the council also approved acceptance of $726,841 in additional COVID-19 relief funds, made available through the The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
This funding, in the form of a Community Development Block Grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is meant to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to the Coronavirus in the Killeen community.
An ordinance to amend the city’s budget for FY2021 to reflect the acceptance of these funds also passed with no opposition.
“It is an additional allocation by HUD that we have to accept,” Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Wednesday. “The 2019-20 Annual Action Plan has to be amended to reflect acceptance and allocation of the additional funding.
The council also unanimously passed a number of other items, including the purchase of library materials from Ingram Library Services through the TXSMARTBUY program, an ordinance amending Chapter 6 of the Code of Ordinances regarding animals, and others.
In another unanimous vote, the council appointed 18 new members to the city’s Youth Advisory Commission. The YAC is comprised of 37 commission members and an unlimited number of resource committee members, all students in eighth through 12th grades.
City Recreation Director Joe Brown spoke about the YAC, how its members take part in activities such as the special-needs dance, park cleanup and others. All 18 members were introduced and before sworn in by Mayor Jose Segarra.
Rivera noted how this would be the last group of YAC members he would be involved in swearing in, and thanked them for their efforts.
“I’m very proud,” Rivera said.
Kilpatrick also expressed appreciation of the new members.
“What a great group of young people,” he said.
