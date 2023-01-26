Hinkle

Leslie Hinkle

 Courtesy Photo

After more than 28 years with the city of Killeen, Leslie Hinkle, executive director of Community Development, will retire at the end of March, according to a news release from the city.

“Having over 32 years of municipal service, I have been able to serve the community and see projects, programs and activities come to fruition,” Hinkle said in the release. “It makes me extremely proud to know that I may have had a small hand in the execution of many of them.”

