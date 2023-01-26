After more than 28 years with the city of Killeen, Leslie Hinkle, executive director of Community Development, will retire at the end of March, according to a news release from the city.
“Having over 32 years of municipal service, I have been able to serve the community and see projects, programs and activities come to fruition,” Hinkle said in the release. “It makes me extremely proud to know that I may have had a small hand in the execution of many of them.”
Hinkle’s last day will be March 31.
The divisions under Hinkle’s department include the libraries, Killeen Civic and Conference Center, Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Killeen Arts and Activities center, building services, custodial services, Americans with Disabilities Acts compliance and HUD grant programs, the Community Development Block Grant, the HOME program and the HOME American Rescue Plan Program.
Under Hinkle’s leadership, the city has been able to use grants to aid thousands of people with utility bill assistance, emergency rentals, mortgage assistance, COVID-19 clinics and many other accomplishments, according to the release.
Her role entails development and implementation of community development plans, programs and services and administering federal grants efficiently. The position involves assisting eligible residents, city departments and organizations in obtaining and making use of the services and benefits provided by that department, among other duties.
During her time with the city, Hinkle worked with eight mayors, several municipal court judges and a host of executive directors and staff members.
“I consider my tenure with the City of Killeen to be some of the most enjoyable and rewarding times — a rewarding and fulfilling journey of dedicated service every day for everyone. It has truly been a genuine honor to serve the Killeen community,” Hinkle said.
