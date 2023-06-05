City officials announced Monday that the Killeen Municipal Court will be closed the third Friday of each month, beginning June 16.
“The monthly closure is for staff training,” according to a short news release about the court schedule.
Updated: June 5, 2023 @ 11:53 am
As of now, the city court’s regular business hours are 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information, call 254-501-7850 or email municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/court.
Staff Report
