Parkland

The Killeen City Council this week approved the $10 purchase of a 1.3-acre property that will connect to the Purser Family Hike and Bike trail, seen here.

 Courtesy Photo | KTMPO

The Killeen City Council this week approved 5-0 to purchase 1.3 acres for a greenway trail that is intended to run through a recently rezoned property that is dedicated for retail use.

The land is located to the east of East Trimmier Road and north of Andalucia Lane in south Killeen.

(2) comments

Hotboywhitt

Someone is benefiting from this I bet it's not killeen

Report
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

The overlords ALWAYS have an angle, always!!!

Report

