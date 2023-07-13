The Killeen City Council this week approved 5-0 to purchase 1.3 acres for a greenway trail that is intended to run through a recently rezoned property that is dedicated for retail use.
The land is located to the east of East Trimmier Road and north of Andalucia Lane in south Killeen.
According to the deed, the land was purchased by the city of Killeen for a grand total of $10. The council approved the purchase at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The point of the greenway trail, via the city of Killeen’s presentation on the resolution, is to connect to the Purser Family Hike and Bike Trail to the east and site of the future Preserve at Thousand Oaks to the west, of which there was no information on Thursday.
The trail will be located on the north side of Trimmier Creek along with the Purser Family Hike and Bike trail.
Because of the location, the developer, Whitis Investments, will be responsible for the floodplain south of the creek, but not the trail construction.
The retail development will be a 10,640-square-foot property, and the land dedicated to the city will also act as a buffer between the future retail development.
District 2 Councilman Joseph Solomon, in whose district the new parkland will be located, said he campaigned hard for including more green spaces in the city of Killeen, and that building more of them is part of the city’s comprehensive plan.
“I believe we need as much as possible,” he said in a phone call Thursday. “Any green space is good for the city.”
He said there is a housing development near the site of the new park land built for people with families including children who could benefit from having a park nearby.
“You need places in their neighborhood where we can go, so we can relax,” Solomon said. “That’s something I was concerned with.”
Killeen’s 2022 comprehensive plan prioritizes parks and public spaces.
“As new neighborhoods are built, special consideration should be given to connecting these new places to existing public spaces. Also, it is important to provide scale-appropriate amenities to surrounding neighbors,” the comprehensive plan reads.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Thursday the parkland was dedicated by the Whitis Investments company because of the rezoning of a portion of the property from residential to retail.
“Whatever you build, you have to have so much for the parks,” Nash-King said.
She said the property was a flood plain and the company couldn’t use it. But she had high hopes for the future park.
“The way they’re going to develop it, it’s going to be beautiful,” Nash-King said. “It is top of the line for amenities.”
