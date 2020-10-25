Live in Killeen and want to know the condition your street is in? There’s a website that will tell you.
At its Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council heard a presentation from Public Works Director Danielle Singh about a recently completed study by Transmap, an Ohio-based firm which recently completed its most recent Pavement Management Report for the city. In sum, the report assigns a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) for every street within the Killeen city limits from 0 to 100. The higher the PCI, the better condition a given road is in.
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said that Tuesday’s presentation was informational only, and that no votes scheduled related to the report are in the works.
“There were no changes suggested, it was a new evaluation and grading of each street,” Shine said by email. “The Street Maintenance Fee (paid monthly on utility bills) brings in about $1.6 million per year, and that entire amount is placed in the Street Maintenance Fund and committed to street maintenance.”
The fee was adopted by the council in December 2018 and placed on bills as of August 2019.
“Street maintenance fee revenue is specifically used for surface treatments that extend the life of the roadway,” Shine said in April. “The general fund provides approximately $5 million for other types of street maintenance (striping, signage, sidewalks, etc.) as well as personnel and equipment.”
Within the overall PCI range are seven subgroups, or work types. These include good, with a PCI of 85 to 100, requiring little or no maintenance; satisfactory, 71-85, requiring routine maintenance; fair, 56-70, requiring non-structural overlay; poor, 41-55, and very poor, 26-40, requiring structural overlay; serious, 11-25; and failed, 0-10.
The last two categories fall under a recommended work type of reconstruction, and thus would not be paid for by the Street Maintenance Fund.
“The Pavement Condition Index helps determine what treatments would be necessary on which streets,” Shine said. “Staff utilizes that information to identify large, contiguous areas in order to maximize available funding. No streets have been specified. Watercrest is in need of reconstruction, so it would not be prioritized for this maintenance.”
Killeen’s most recent Transmap study was completed at a cost of $182,828.01, and the one completed in 2013 cost $231,308.95.
With respect to the cost to repair a certain span of street, Shine said the city does not use miles but rather uses square yards.
“We can’t give you a specific answer because there are too many variables,” Shine said, adding that at the presentation Singh quoted a general estimate for reconstruction at $85 to $150 per square yard. “Again, there are far too many variables to give a specific estimate.”
In April the council discussed and approved a two-year contract with Andale Construction in an effort to improve Killeen’s streets. Shine said funding came from the street fee revenue, paid by residents through their monthly utility bills.
Prior to its adoption, the Street Maintenance Fee generated some controversy, with respect to transparency. In November of 2018, Councilmember Steve Harris said many of the residents he has spoken to oppose the fee and see it as another attempt to “pass on” the city’s financial distress to residents, yet Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick and council members Shirley Fleming, Juan Rivera and Hugh “Butch” Menking voted in support of the fee in a Nov. 14 consensus vote.
“The majority of the feedback I have received has been in opposition to the fee,” Harris said at that time. “My concern is that once (the fee) is established, it may be used as another method of collecting monies from citizens through periodic increases while using tax dollars to continue with, at times, irresponsible fiscal endeavors.”
In July 2017, Councilman Gregory Johnson said such fees were a tax in disguise.
“If we’re talking about transportation utility fees, I will expense all of my political capital to kill that — for the third time,” Johnson said at the time.
Candidates weigh in
The Herald also asked candidates running in the Nov. 3 Killeen City Council election what they thought about Killeen streets and how to maintain them.
“For years now the city council has been putting street maintenance on the back burner in lieu of other projects and now it has finally caught up with us,” candidate Leo Gukeisen said by email. “The City Council and KEDC have been saying for years that they are wanting big businesses to come into Killeen, but that is not going to happen because the city council has failed to address the roads of Killeen for too long. Unless the city council is willing to cut spending, which you can see they are not, then as much as I hate to say this, the only real way the City of Killeen can address the maintenance issue for our roads is to ask the citizens to vote on a Bond issue or just do it on their own.”
Gukeisen affirms that Watercrest Drive does need a lot of work done to it, along with other streets that have in is his view been neglected way too long.
“I could list off hundreds of other streets that have been neglected way too long that are in need of past due maintenance and repairs,” he said. “But there is one in particular I do want to mention because I mentioned it one time when I addressed the City Council. Gilmer Street, that street is a fine example of the failure of the City Council to maintain our roads.”
Candidate Mellisa Brown said the city has neglected maintenance but rather has decided to widen or “improve” and extend new roads instead.
“The city has made this decision to ease traffic for new construction without caring for the residents who have been living in the community,” Brown said by email. “If we continue to build new without maintaining existing roads, more and more streets will be like Gilmer.”
If elected, Brown said she would fix the roads that are in the worst condition first.
“While I understand the position of fixing the roads that need the least work to get more done at once, if we don’t fix the ones that can still be repaired first, we will end up with more that can’t be fixed and need to be rebuilt,” she said.
Brown further suggests putting a two-year hold on all new CIPs and redirect that money to repairs and debt service.
“This will free up millions of dollars for repairs,” she said. “Watercrest is just one of the many roads that need to be repaired across the city. We talk a lot about the north side, but often forget about the rest of the west and central areas that have been established for over a decade.
“Stagecoach started breaking down less than two years after it was done. Twin Creek is bad, but it has the trucks coming and going from the business park, so I would ask KEDC to contribute funds for its repair. Westcliff, Hallmark, the roads between 10th and W.S. Young that were skipped over, Terrace, Zephyr, and more. There are roads in every part of the city that have been neglected. Our citizens deserve better. It really makes people feel unappreciated when they see new infrastructure built and theirs is left to crumble.
To look up the PCI for your street, go to https://gisweb-18.ci.killeen.tx.us/gis/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d6b6120b4bc745bbbcc36aba1b932839. Once on the site, use the “hamburger” menu on the top right and turn on the KilleenPCI_2019 layer. Once you do that, you can either just click on a street or you can locate a specific address through the upper left search box. A box will pop up that gives you details about the street including the Pavement Condition Index.
