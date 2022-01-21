Killeen Municipal Judge Mark Kimball is retiring, and the city has less than a month to find a replacement.
Since opening on Dec. 6, the city has solicited 24 applications from potential new judges, city officials said this week. Applications for the city judge job — which pays $120,000 to $135,000 annual — closed on Monday.
To solicit candidates, Killeen posted to the Texas Municipal League, the Texas District and County Attorney’s Association, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, the Texas Municipal Court Education Center, the Texas County Clerk Association, Indeed, the State Bar of Texas and the city’s own website.
Candidates are required to hold, at minimum, a juris doctorate from an accredited university of law, five years of experience as an attorney and at least two years of experience practicing law in Texas. Because Killeen is a county court of record, requirements for employment are more stringent than usual.
In general, municipal judges are responsible for presiding over the Killeen Court of Record, including class C misdemeanors, city ordinance violations, class C juvenile cases and holds limited civil jurisdiction.
Municipal judges for the city of Killeen are contracted for four year periods and must live within the city limits during their tenure.
The City Council was slated to review applications during its workshop Tuesday, but ran short of time before it could get to the last item of its 24-item agenda.
The City Council is expected to review the applications at the next available meeting, and has until Feb. 23 to find Kimball’s successor, which is the date of his retirement.
