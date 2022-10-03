The southbound lane of Roy Reynolds Drive between Green Forest Circle and West Robin Lane is scheduled to be closed until Friday.
“The closures are for concrete pours and cleanup from drainage improvement project,” according to a news release.
The closure is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
“The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place will guide traffic around the work area. The resulting work could also result in a shift in traffic patterns. (Drivers) should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution.”
For questions about the closure, call 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
