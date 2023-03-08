The Killeen Engineering Division will close lanes intermittently on the following streets in the Patriots Ridge Division, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, for repairs: Amelia Earhart Boulevard, Harriet Tubman Avenue, Barbara Jordan Street, Sally Ride Lane, Dolly Madison Lane and Rosa Parks Drive.
Portions of Water Street from Twin Creek Drive to South 56th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for water services installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.