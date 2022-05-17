The swearing-in of Killeen’s three at-large City Council members, however, is on hold for the time being. Incumbent Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who narrowly finished fourth in the voting in the May 7 election, has followed through on Friday’s promise to file for a recount of totals in the at-large council election.
During Tuesday's special City Council meeting, Council members Riakos Adams, Jessica Gonzalez and Michael Boyd took turns reading from an ordinance approving the canvassing of the May 7 election and approving the election of Debbie Nash-King. The ordinance was approved in a vote of 4-1 with Councilman Ken Wilkerson abstaining. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams and Councilwoman Nina Cobb were not present during the special meeting.
Nash-King was elected with 2,883 votes, taking nearly 72.5% of the vote in a four-candidate field. She had held the mayor's post since March 25, when she was sworn in after former Mayor Jose Segarra stepped down to run for a council seat, as required by the city charter. Prior to assuming the mayor's post, Nash-King had served as the city's mayor pro tem.
While Brown’s petition is processed, Brown, Williams and Wilkerson will remain on the City Council in a “holdover position.”
After being sworn in by Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna, Nash-King thanked her friends, family and other supporters, saying the following.
“I am truly honored,” Nash-King said. “I am ready to serve.”
The City Council removed the standards of conduct and the appointment of a mayor pro tem from the meeting agenda due to the recount. The City Council will consider those items when three at-large members have been presented certificates of election.
WHY THE RECOUNT?
Brown appeared to have placed fourth in the at-large election, receiving 1,748 votes in the May election, just 26 votes shy of Ramon Alvarez, who placed third with 1,774 votes.
Finishing first was Segarra with 2,450 votes. Wilkerson finished with the second-highest total, 2,173 votes.
Finishing behind Brown were Williams, with 1,597 votes, and Leo Gukeisen, with 557.
WHAT HAPPENS NOW?
Now that Brown has filed for a recount, the petition will be reviewed by the recount supervisor -- who in this case would be Mayor Debbie Nash-King. Nash-King will have 48 hours to review the petition, and must order a recount to be held on the seventh day after the petition is approved or the day after all ballots have been delivered to the general custodian of election records, whichever is later.
Brown confirmed that she has also paid a $3,000 deposit for the recount. If Brown’s petition results in a different outcome, then the deposit will be returned; if not, then the deposit will be used to compensate poll workers, tabulating equipment and other “assessable fees,” according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
Speaking with the Herald on Tuesday, Brown said that she elected to pursue a recount based on resident input and the tightness of the race.
Brown was elected to her at-large seat in November 2020 — an election that was delayed six months because of concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.
