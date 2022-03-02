As Killeen continues to grow, it looks back in thanks for those that helped build it.
Though nothing is yet set in stone, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King is currently in talks with the city manager to name an as-of-yet unspecified city building after former mayor, council member and philanthropist Raul Villaronga.
Villaronga, who was born in 1938 and died in March of last year, was a three-term Killeen mayor, one-time councilman and a retired Army colonel. He also served several years as the city’s municipal judge.
Nash-King, who initiated the request, said during Tuesday’s City Council workshop that Villaronga also provided thousands in scholarships and taught citizenship classes.
City Manager Kent Cagle stated Tuesday that the building currently under consideration is the municipal court building.
No action has been taken at this time, but the item will return on a future City Council agenda.
